Mentor Match: Calvin & Raymund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As National Mentoring Month continues, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is continuing to recruit men and women Bigs to be mentors.

Calvin Kirklin became a Big in 2019 when he was paired up with his Little Raymund. Raymund is 9-years-old and in the 3rd grade.

While everyone’s reason for volunteering with BBBSCA is different, Kirklin decided to become a Big because he recognizes the importance and value of having a mentor.

“I have had many mentors that have had everlasting impact on my life. Bigs create real, long-lasting bonds with Littles,” Kirklin said.

Besides impacting the lives of children, the mentorship also impacts the lives of the mentor.

“It has impacted me in a number of ways. I think that it has pushed me and encouraged me to try new things. My little is 9-years old and he is constantly wanting to explore and try new things,” Kirklin said.

More than 80 kids are on the BBBSCA waitlist for a Big. Kirklin encourages everyone to get involved.

“I would encourage anyone at any age to get involved with BBBSCA. It’s the quality of the time that matters and the relationship you can build that will make the difference in a child’s life,” he said.

Click here for more information about BBBSCA and to volunteer.