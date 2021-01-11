HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Mentor Match: Mark & Josh

Victory Over Violence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As National Mentoring Month gets underway, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is recruiting men and women to become Bigs, which are mentors.

Everyone’s reasoning is different. Some people want to make a difference in a young person’s life. Others do it “just because.” For Mark Hamby, he joined BBBSCA as a Big because he “felt a compelling call to mentor a young man.”

Hamby, 61, was paired up with his Little, 16-year-old Josh Hunter, six years ago.

Right now, 85 children are on BBBSCA’s list waiting for a Big.

“You don’t need any special skill set or degrees to become a Big. You just need to have a desire to make a positive impact in a child’s life,” BBBSCA Executive Director Tracy Maston said.

For more information about becoming a Big, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Difference Makers

More Difference Makers Award

Mentor Match

More Mentor
More Don't Miss

Mission-Statement-Icon.png

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

How-You-Can-Help-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Contact-Us-Icon.png

Upcoming-Events-Icon.png

There are no events at this time. Check back for future events.

Community-Partners-Icon.png

Love.jpg

PrisonFellowship.jpg

GoodWill.jpg

BigBrothers.jpg

LRSD.jpg

VOV-Wanted-Icon.png

Trending Stories