Mentor Match: Mark & Josh

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As National Mentoring Month gets underway, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is recruiting men and women to become Bigs, which are mentors.

Everyone’s reasoning is different. Some people want to make a difference in a young person’s life. Others do it “just because.” For Mark Hamby, he joined BBBSCA as a Big because he “felt a compelling call to mentor a young man.”

Hamby, 61, was paired up with his Little, 16-year-old Josh Hunter, six years ago.

Right now, 85 children are on BBBSCA’s list waiting for a Big.

“You don’t need any special skill set or degrees to become a Big. You just need to have a desire to make a positive impact in a child’s life,” BBBSCA Executive Director Tracy Maston said.

