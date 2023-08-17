A lot of lessons can be learned on the basketball court, like lessons of defense, offense and even life. Knyls Hodge is learning true fundamentals from his big sister, Stacy Moultrie.

“You have to put a lot into it for you to be good. There’s no shortcuts,” Knyls said. “It gets you stronger.”

Knyls and Stacy first met a few months ago after being paired up through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.

“I always wanted to have a little brother because of the stuff that I do, the activities that I do,” Stacy said.

Stacy is a referee for sports like basketball, football, softball and volleyball. Knyls has an interest in sports and also loves the outdoors, so he has big ideas on what he’s hoping to learn from his big sis.

“Since my big sister is a coach, maybe basketball tips, tips on how to survive in the real world, how to be a better person,” Knyls said.

Stacy is no stranger to this organization. She’s had four little sisters in the past and knows just how critical this role can be in a young person’s life.

“Sometimes children need an outside of the family person to communicate with and do other things with,” Stacy said.

She’s hoping to be that additional support for Knyls and his family.

“It’s kind of like having another member in the family,” Knyls said about having a big sister.

He also hopes he and Stacy will continue to bond through basketball.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas works hard to pair up people who have similar interests, like Stacy and Knyls. The organization is always in need of more mentors. If you’re interested in becoming a big, visit BBBS.org.