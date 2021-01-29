Mentor Match: Rosa & Miracle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When Rosa Reed first made contact with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas, she had no idea she would one day become a Big, which is a mentor.

“My intentions were not to become a Big, but on the BBBSCA website seeking information on where to take clothes I was donating to the organization,” Reed said. “After completing this task, I started reading about the BBBSCA programs and all of those powerful words caught my attention — mentorship, empowering, youth — and as I kept on reading, decided that I wanted to give back to my community through this program.”

Reed is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and says BBBSCA touched her heart because it lines up with her sorority’s International Z-HOPE program, which stands for Zetas Helping Other People Excel.

Three years ago BBBSCA matched Reed with her Little, Miracle. Miracle is 12 years old and in the 6th grade. One word Reed used to describe her journey with Miracle was “awesome.”

“What prides me the most is Miracle’s excitement when our outings includes going to the libraries,” Reed said. “We read together, have question/answers, we learn different things together and from an educational perspective, these elements have a great impact on a child’s life.”

These pairings are not only beneficial for the mentee, but also the mentor. Reed said Miracle has shown her how to “appreciate every moment of life through her laughter, here joyfulness and that big bright smile she wears at all times.”

“The biggest impact Miracle has had on me as a mentor, is the showing of her unconditional love to whomever she comes into contact with, whether it is one of my family members, my friends or another child of her age when we attend social events,” Reed said.

Reed vowed to help Miracle’s mother guide her through life and instill in her that there are no limitations on what she can achieve throughout her life.

There are currently more than 70 children waiting to be paired up with a Big through BBBSCA. 63 of those are boys. If you or someone you know are interested in becoming a Big, click here for more information.