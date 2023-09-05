LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas boy who was waiting to be paired up with a mentor has finally found his perfect match. FOX16 first introduced you to Vincent Kyzer six months ago. Back then, the 9-year-old was in the 4th grade and hoping to find a mentor.

“[I want] one that’s active, one that likes to play video games and watch TV,” Vincent said.

Now, Vincent is 10, just started the 5th grade, and has been paired up with a new big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas. Dylan Pojar-Weatherly said he and Vincent hit it off immediately, hanging out for the first time at the Vortex Arcade in Sherwood.

“I want to say we were there for like four hours,” Dylan said. “I don’t think either of us were planning on being gone that long, but there was just so much to do and we were just having a blast.”

Dylan knows first-hand the power of mentoring. His parents mentored a young boy years ago before they had children. Decades later when Dylan was a kid, that boy who his parents mentored ended up being Dylan’s flag football coach.

“It was like a full circle moment of my coach was someone who had hung out with my parents when he was a kid. And so I always loved that story and just saw the impact it had,” Dylan explained.

Now he and his new little brother are forming a similar bond through video games. Dylan has this advice for anyone on the fence about becoming a big brother or sister.

“You get such a meaningful relationship out of it with your little and there’s also just a really big need for it,” Dylan said.

BBBSCA is always recruiting mentors to be big brothers or big sisters. Click here for more information.