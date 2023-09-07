LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of nonviolence took center stage Thursday at Sylvan Hills High School.

The 2023 nonviolence youth summit focused on King’s urging that everyone can serve and foster social change.

Among the speakers addressing King’s passion that all young people have a voice that can bring change was rapper/actor and producer Romeo Miller.

Miller took the time out to stand as an example that success is a work in progress and giving back is just as important.

“Everybody’s success looks easy, right? Everybody goes through something to get there. I think it’s our part, our duty,” Miller said. “It’s our duty to give back to the youth, I’m always going to give back. something special in Arkansas, I love being here, the energy here and the kids here.”