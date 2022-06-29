North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman stopped by FOX 16 News at 5:30 to discuss the importance of the Arkansas Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas and the way it helps shape community.

Officer Norman also discussed how the mission of the Boys and Girls Club is always expanding and how important organizations like this are to children and teens.

You can help the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas support children in the Natural State by joining in the KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News Victory Over Violence Telethon.