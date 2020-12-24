HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Outreach Center makes Christmas bright for LR children

Victory Over Violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Healing Waters Outreach Center is not letting the pandemic stop volunteers from making Christmas brighter for children in Central Arkansas. Volunteers handed out 85 toys at the Whetstone Boys & Girls Club recently. Because of COVID-19, the hand out was done in a drive-up style.

“It’s great to be able to provide for these kids and to be able to give them hope. But one of the things for us, for an organization like us, and for many organizations is this goes on all year long, so it’s Christmas every single day for us when we’re able to provide for families and provide for the community,” Robert Holt with Healing Waters, said.

CalArk Trucking, Eagle Point Church and Walmart donated the toys. Aside from this toy drive, Healing Waters has provided toys for about 900 families this holiday season. The center is on track to help 38,000 families in 2020.

