Outreach center works to feed children while schools are closed

Victory Over Violence

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. – The Healing Waters Outreach Center in Shannon Hills is making sure kids don’t go hungry while school is closed for the coronavirus outbreak. Volunteers spent an afternoon earlier this week packing 200 bags full of food. They then delivered the food to children in Bryant. The group plans to fill more bags next Tuesday afternoon.

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

