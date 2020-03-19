Outreach center works to feed children while schools are closed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A local after school program has received national attention for setting the standard across the country. About 200 students from across the Little Rock area are part of the Tendaji Community Development Corporation's I.M.P.A.C.T. program, which is an art-infused after school program.

"According to research, students who participate in the arts perform better, not just through the arts, but academically as well," Tendaji Director of Education Services Shelia Hayes said.