PINE BLUFF, Ark. – City leaders in Pine Bluff are addressing the recent violence after a few violent weekends they will say take the entire community to make a difference.

So far, the city of Pine Bluff has had 14 homicides of that number, eight victims and six murder suspects were under the age of 17.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said he has never seen this level of violence with youth before.

“I think youth are exposed to a lot more a lot of things that are not censored like social media, radio, television,” Woods said.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said they’re working on new ways to help curb the violence.

“We are going to have to be more embracing for our young people in this community and we haven’t done enough,” Washington said.

They hope their ‘Group Violence Intervention Program’ which was started in January will help move things in the right direction. Washington says some leaders have already traveled to Philadelphia in June to do research in those communities.

“To see if we can come back and implement it in pine bluff so it can have the same crime reduction and effects,” Washington said.

Woods said throughout the program he would like to see multiple things added in the community like the use of credible messengers.

“Someone who has some street-level experience has been there, done that and seen the negative results from it but has come out of it and has a story to tell about success,” said Woods.

Washington and Woods say police and city leaders can only do so much, a part of the solution they say is parent involvement.

“Parents have to do their part in making sure they put those precautionary measures in all aspects into place for their kids,” said Washington.

Washington says she would like to let the community know they do care and will work to make a change.

“We are gearing up to do far more than we have ever done because we have to save our children,” Washington said.

Washington says they plan to have a town hall meeting in August with members from the program to address the issues.