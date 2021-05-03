HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Planting begins for ‘Victory Gardens of Love’

Victory Over Violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As we continue to declare victory over violence, FOX16 and Healing Waters Outreach Center are creating Victory Gardens of Love in Central Arkansas. Volunteers will plant straw bale gardens at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Little Rock and North Little Rock, as well as Our House.

Statistics show there is a link between hunger and violence. One study found people who experienced hunger as a child were more than twice as likely to exhibit impulsivity and injure others intentionally as adolescents and adults.

If you’re interested in getting involved with a Victory Garden of Love, contact Robert Holt at r-kholt@att.net.

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

