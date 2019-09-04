SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONS: Dorcas House helps woman escape abusive relationship

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Doing school work was something Alexis Turley has not done in more than a decade, but it was something she knew was necessary.

“I’m a full time student at Pulaski Tech. That way I can get a good job to be able to support me and my son on our own,” Turley said.

She has lived at the Union Rescue Mission’s Dorcas House for the past year. The Little Rock facility has helped countless women who were trapped in domestic violence relationships or battled substance abuse.

“My husband abandoned me and my two-year-old son. We were no longer safe where we were. He was very abusive. It was a bad situation,” Turley said.

She recently graduated from the domestic violence program and was now in the work program.

“I got to work through the root of a lot of my problems and why I always had just a cycle of addiction and abusive relationships my whole life,” she said.

She also grew closer to God and used her faith to help improve her life.

“I’m gonna be somebody that’s gonna have that good job and their own vehicle and a nice place and raise my kid right,” Turley said.

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

