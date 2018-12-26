Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - While many people spent Christmas morning unwrapping gifts, the reality was not every child in Little Rock would have presents under the tree. One small church congregation made it their mission to fill that void this holiday season.

With help from CalArk Trucking and Arkansas Workers Comp, members of The Eagle Point Church of God collected toys to give to 120 children for Christmas. They delivered the toys to the children at the Whetstone Boys & Girls Club.

“It's the season of giving and when we can give and see the looks, the expressions on the faces, you see the true meaning of Christmas," Linda McConnell said. "It just helps to know that we're touching lives, doing God's will for His glory."

Each child received at least two toys. They got everything from barbies, to Pokemon Cards and even basketballs. While the toys were fun, the kids also took time to remember the reason for the season.

"Christmas is celebrating Christmas with your family and celebrating God's birthday for Christmas because it makes people happy and Santa," Christopher Graves said.

"It's just a really special time of year, just to see the joy on their faces and to be part of something like this,” McConnell said.