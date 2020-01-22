1  of  6
Closings
Caddo Hills School District Centerpoint School District Clarksville School District First Step-Glenwood Mount Ida School District Ouachita River School District
HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONS: The Watershed helps employ Arkansans

Victory Over Violence
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For Kenneth Miller, The Watershed in Little Rock holds a special place in his heart.

“This is a house of opportunity and helping the community,” Miller said.

In November, Miller came to a job fair at the Watershed. He met Don Smith, who was recruiting for Rock Solid Staffing.

“Mr. Miller been doing a great job for us right now and he out helping people now,” Smith said.

Miller was hired on as a sales manager for Rock Solid Staffing. He now helps hired people, like Tramontia Porter, who was at the Watershed looking for a job.

The Watershed has been around for more than 40 years and provides a slew of services, including job placement. That’s why employers love going there to find employees.

“I enjoy coming out to watershed cause that’s where I find a lot of, what you call it, diamond in the rough,” Smith said.

The Watershed’s goal is helping people help themselves. The organization will host another job fair on February 13. It is free for employers to set up a booth. If you’re an employer who is interested, contact the Watershed at 501-378-0176.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Difference Makers

More Difference Makers Award

Mentor Match

More Mentor
More Don't Miss

Mission-Statement-Icon.png

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

How-You-Can-Help-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Contact-Us-Icon.png

Upcoming-Events-Icon.png

There are no events at this time. Check back for future events.

Community-Partners-Icon.png

Love.jpg

PrisonFellowship.jpg

GoodWill.jpg

BigBrothers.jpg

LRSD.jpg

VOV-Wanted-Icon.png

Enter For Your Chance To Win!