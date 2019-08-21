1  of  3
SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONS: Volunteers help shape outreach center

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. – Betty VanBibber is the unofficial sweet tea making expert at Healing Waters Outreach Center. She’s also a longtime volunteer. Three times a week this kitchen is where you can find her.

“I try to come in at least four hours a day,” VanBibber said.

The Shannon Hills facility feeds more than 400 people each week, but that’s only part of the good that happens there. The center also opens its doors on Sundays for the community to use “fake” money to buy free things, like shaving cream, cough drops and even Burt’s Bees chapstick.

“Every church should operate the way that Healing Waters operates. It is a community service minded organization,” VanBibber said.

VanBibber gets emotional as she talks about a place so near and dear to her heart.

“Wonderful. Fabulous. Marvelous. It’s great to be a part of such a wonderful, wonderful organization,” VanBibber said. “I just can’t help but get choked up because I’m so proud of Healing Waters.”

While Healing Waters is a vital part of the community, none of its success would be possible without volunteers like VanBibber.

Healing Waters is always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested, you can call Karen Spears at 501-650-4753.

