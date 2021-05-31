Soaring Wings named Difference Makers recipient

FAULKNER CO., Ark – Inside the walls of a Faulkner County house, children learn the true meaning of family.

“We eat together. We play together. We interact together out here and we just enjoy one another as a big family,” Andrew Watson said.

Watson is the co-founder and executive director of Soaring Wings. It’s a Christ-centered home for kids whose families are in crisis.

“The children that we serve are here through no fault of their own,” Watson said.

Soaring Wings steps in to help families before the state gets involved. The children live there while Soaring Wings supports the parents in other ways. There’s one ultimate goal.

“We all work together to make sure that the children and the families have what they need to be reunited successfully,” Watson said.

There are four homes on this property in Faulkner county. Watson and his wife started their dream of serving children with just $800 back in 2002.

“We followed the dream that God gave us and we watched him multiply that $800 and He has always and will continue to meet our needs,” Watson explained.

Because of the great work Soring Wings has done, its gotten the attention of Rainwater, Holt & Sexton. The law firmed named Soaring Wings as the May recipient of the Difference Makers Award. The title comes with a $1,000 donation.

“This gift comes at very good time because we are going to be able to use this for helping our children buy school clothes for this coming school year,” Watson said.

Soaring Wings also has big plans for the future. Watson wants to build a Welcome, Learning and Counseling Center that’ll be a game changer.