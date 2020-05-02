Stop the violence holding prayer vigil for parents

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Little Rock organization is disturbed by the number and shooting and killings in the capital city.

Arkansas’ stop the violence organization and parents of murdered children came together for a prayer vigil today.

They say the shooting along with the virus is a terrible combination.

Here is the full announcement:

Arkansas Stop the Violence along with Parents of Murdered Children will be holding a prayer vigil on Friday May 1st 2020 at 3 p.m. The vigil will be at Premier Funeral home located at 1518 Battery in Little Rock Arkansas. We will be praying because of the shootings and murders over the past few days. If you all have any questions you can call Rev. Benny Johnson at 501-541-1951 or Elder Walter Crockran at 501-747-8597, you all take care and hopefully we will see you all there. Take care, be blessed and God bless you. EARNEST FRANKLIN — SAY STOP THE VIOLENCE

We’re praying and hoping that we can come together and get our city back on the move where people can be able to move around and understand and get back to work and loving each other.