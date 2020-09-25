LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In a time when racial tensions are so high and there are cries to defund the police, FOX16 put together a panel to have the difficult conversation about race in America.
In a virtual town hall, called “Victory over Violence: A conversation between Black and blue lives, bridging the divide.” The panel examines what it will take for the Black Lives Matter movement and police supporters to co-exist in America.
The panel includes:
- WHO – Black Lives Matter supporter
- Kyle Norris – Back the Blue NWA Organizer
- Counselor Kalayah Anderson
- Aidan Eslinger – Conway Junior High School Student
- Dawson Teague – Harding University Freshman
