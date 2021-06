LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a three-day span, there were three fatal shootings in Pine Bluff.

One of the victims was a 14-year-old girl, and the other two were men in their 30s.

The United Citizens of Pine Bluff has been working to reduce the violence.

Kerri Williams is a member of the group and joins Ashlei King and Robert Holt to talk about results from a recent public safety survey and possible solutions to declare victory over violence in Pine Bluff.