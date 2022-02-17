The City of Little Rock has already had 10 homicides in the first two months of the year. As crime continues to increase, organizations are working to curb the violence.

One organization that strives to bring out the potential in a young person’s life is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.

In today’s Victory Over Violence digital series, BBBSCA CEO Raymond Long will join Ashlei King and Robert Holt to talk about the organization’s holistic approach to reducing violence and improving the lives of youth in central Arkansas.