When a person battles with the addiction of drugs or alcohol, it impacts the entire family.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence digital series, Sandy Swaffar will join Ashlei King and Robert Holt. Swaffar has a firsthand experience with addiction. She battled addiction and overcame it. Her son also struggled with addiction and went to prison, but eventually got out.

They two are now helping other families in Morrilton. Swaffar will also talk about how she was able to help her son and provide tools for other parents who are going through a similar situation with their children.