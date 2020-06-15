Victory over Violence Digital Town Hall: A conversation about race in Arkansas

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After weeks of protests and anger over race relations and police brutality, it seems our nation has reached a tipping point. Now many of us have started having the conversation about what change looks like in America.

In a digital town hall called “Race in Arkansas: The Tipping Point” FOX16 Anchor Ashlei King hosts an open discussion about where we go from here. The panel includes Drekkia Writes, a community activist, Andrea Galindo, a community activist and founder of Level Up Little Rock, Leron McAdoo , a public school educator, Jimmy Warren, a member of the governor’s law enforcement task force, and current LRPD Lt. JC White, with the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association.

