HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Victory over Violence Digital Town Hall: A conversation about race in Arkansas

Victory Over Violence
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –  As we’ve seen in the last few weeks, the conversation on the state of policing in America is shifting.

In this digital town hall, Victory Over Violence, Policing In Arkansas: Trust and Accountability, FOX16 News Anchor Donna Terrell hosts an open discussion.

This is the panelist for this week’s discussion.

  • Richard Mays, Byrd & Associates/Former state Supreme Court Justice
  • Jami Cook, Secretary of Arkansas Department of Public Safety
  • Chris Danford, member of Grassroots Arkansas
  • Wesley Peters, Head of “Conducting Creativity,” a local non-profit
  • Sgt. Willie David, Little Rock Police Department/Head of Our Kids Program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Difference Makers

More Difference Makers Award

Mentor Match

More Mentor
More Don't Miss

Mission-Statement-Icon.png

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

How-You-Can-Help-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Contact-Us-Icon.png

Upcoming-Events-Icon.png

There are no events at this time. Check back for future events.

Community-Partners-Icon.png

Love.jpg

PrisonFellowship.jpg

GoodWill.jpg

BigBrothers.jpg

LRSD.jpg

VOV-Wanted-Icon.png

Trending Stories

Front Lines