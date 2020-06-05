Victory Over Violence Digital Town Hall: A Conversation About Race in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NEXSTAR) – Unrest unfolded this week across the nation and on the Arkansas State Capitol steps.

The protests ranged from peaceful to violent, but the message remains the same.

People want change, but to start the change you have to have a conversation.

So that’s why we invited members of the community, law enforcement, and lawmakers to join us in a virtual town hall.

Joining us is community advocate Darius Walton, Brian Rodgers with the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, Bart Simpson with the State Fraternal Order of Police, State Senator Bob Ballinger, State Representative Reginald Murdock, and Police Chief Carl Minden.