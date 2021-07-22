HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Victory Over Violence: Examining crime across the country

Victory Over Violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over a four-day span, at least seven people were shot in Little Rock, and three of those victims died.

This kind of violence is not only an issue in central Arkansas, but it’s also plaguing the entire country. Many cities across the United States are seeing an uptick in violent crimes.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence digital series, FOX 16 News anchor Ashlei King and Robert Holt will speak with Steve Terry. He lives in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and has dedicated his time to trying to reduce violence in his community.

He will speak about some of the programs he’s seen work and offer suggestions on what we can do in Arkansas.

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

