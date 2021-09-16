Victory Over Violence: Exploring Little Rock’s Street Teams

In the past weeks, there have been multiple stories involving fights at schools.

The Pine Bluff School District increased security this week after having to close the high school on Friday because of fights that broke out throughout the week.

Video of a fight at Little Rock’s Southwest High School also surfaced online.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence Digital Series, Ashlei King is focusing on conflict resolution.

William Graves, also known as Uncle Willie, will join her to talk about his work with the Street Teams.

You can watch the show in the video player above, as well as join the conversation using the hashtag #ARDeclareVictory.