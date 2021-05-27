Victory Over Violence: Helping former prisoners reenter society while they also fight addiction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Reentering into society after leaving prison can be a daunting task, especially for those also battling addiction.

Freshly Renewed Transitional is a non-profit organization that has a combination of ACC transitional and sober living facilities and an outpatient treatment center.

It provides structured living facilities for men and women who battle addiction. It also helps people who are reentering back into society after prison.

Jason Bristow with Freshly Renewed will join Ashlei King and Robert Holt to talk about coming out of addiction and prison, the needs for those people reentering back into society, and how the community can help keep people from going back to prison.