HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Victory Over Violence: How a domestic violence survivor made it out alive

Victory Over Violence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Domestic violence is something that can impact an entire family. In fact, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to Women & Children First.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence Digital Series, Ashlei King and Robert Holt will speak with Beth Goodrich. Goodrich is the executive director at Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

She will share her own survival story and talk about resources for others who find themselves in a dangerous situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Difference Makers

More Difference Makers Award

Mentor Match

More Mentor

Mission-Statement-Icon.png

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

How-You-Can-Help-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Contact-Us-Icon.png

Upcoming-Events-Icon.png

There are no events at this time. Check back for future events.

Community-Partners-Icon.png

Love.jpg

PrisonFellowship.jpg

GoodWill.jpg

BigBrothers.jpg

LRSD.jpg

VOV-Wanted-Icon.png

Trending Stories