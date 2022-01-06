Victory Over Violence: How a domestic violence survivor made it out alive

Domestic violence is something that can impact an entire family. In fact, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to Women & Children First.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence Digital Series, Ashlei King and Robert Holt will speak with Beth Goodrich. Goodrich is the executive director at Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

She will share her own survival story and talk about resources for others who find themselves in a dangerous situation.