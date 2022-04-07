When a young person has a mentor, it can drastically change the trajectory of their life.

In the latest edition of our Victory Over Violence digital series, Ashlei King and Robert Holt sit down with Vicki Harmon, who runs the Church Adopt a School program in El Dorado.

Through the program, a church adopts a school and then recruits its congregation to become mentors to students at the school.

Harmon will talk about the benefits of this program and why mentoring is so important.

To learn more about the program, head to ChurchAdoptASchool.org.