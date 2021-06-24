Victory Over Violence: Learning life skills with Dee Settles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Learning life skills could make a difference in the trajectory of a young person’s life. That is why North Little Rock native Dee Settles founded Skills 4 Life.

Settles will join Ashlei King and Robert Holt on their Victory Over Violence Digital Series. He recently held an event to teach young men how to tie ties, how to interact with police, how to get a job and much more.

He’ll talk about the importance of learning these life skills, the importance of mentorship and how it helps to reduce the violence in our communities.

You can contact Settles through The Lot Facebook page.