HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Victory Over Violence: Learning life skills with Dee Settles

Victory Over Violence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Learning life skills could make a difference in the trajectory of a young person’s life. That is why North Little Rock native Dee Settles founded Skills 4 Life.

Settles will join Ashlei King and Robert Holt on their Victory Over Violence Digital Series. He recently held an event to teach young men how to tie ties, how to interact with police, how to get a job and much more.

He’ll talk about the importance of learning these life skills, the importance of mentorship and how it helps to reduce the violence in our communities.

You can contact Settles through The Lot Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Difference Makers

More Difference Makers Award

Mentor Match

More Mentor

Mission-Statement-Icon.png

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

How-You-Can-Help-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Contact-Us-Icon.png

Upcoming-Events-Icon.png

There are no events at this time. Check back for future events.

Community-Partners-Icon.png

Love.jpg

PrisonFellowship.jpg

GoodWill.jpg

BigBrothers.jpg

LRSD.jpg

VOV-Wanted-Icon.png

Trending Stories