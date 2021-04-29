HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Victory Over Violence: Looking for answers to the spike in violent crime

Victory Over Violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the span of six weeks, there have been three shootings at Little Rock parks. Two of them were deadly, killing a 10-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.

The most recent shooting left two kids under the age of 5 injured, with the family of one of the young victims saying she will have a long road to recovery.

As FOX 16 continues to search for solutions to the violence, Ashlei King and Robert Holt will speak with Ron Wilkerson, the founder of Bridge 2 Success.

Wikerson will share his thoughts on the violence and what he thinks it will take to achieve Victory Over Violence.

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

