Victory Over Violence: Looking for answers to the spike in violent crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the span of six weeks, there have been three shootings at Little Rock parks. Two of them were deadly, killing a 10-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.

The most recent shooting left two kids under the age of 5 injured, with the family of one of the young victims saying she will have a long road to recovery.

As FOX 16 continues to search for solutions to the violence, Ashlei King and Robert Holt will speak with Ron Wilkerson, the founder of Bridge 2 Success.

Wikerson will share his thoughts on the violence and what he thinks it will take to achieve Victory Over Violence.

