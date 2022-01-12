HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

‘Victory over Violence’ partners with Arkansas MLK Commission to host youth summits

Victory Over Violence

by: Andrew Epperson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In an announcement Wednesday, FOX 16 and the Arkansas MLK Commission announced a partnership with the intention to reduce violence in the state.

The station’s “Victory over Violence” campaign has been around for several years, and the partnership also includes the Dept. of Education. An announcement came in the form of an event at the Mosaic State Temple.

“It starts with youth, but we have to also assist them,” said DuShun Scarbrough, the Executive Director for the MLK Commission. 

The summits will feature guest speakers and breakout conversations. Several celebrities attended Wednesday’s event, and kids playing on local community football teams were recognized. 

“We at least took this opportunity to utilize this, ignite us, and use this as a springboard,” Scarbrough said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Difference Makers

More Difference Makers Award

Mentor Match

More Mentor

Mission-Statement-Icon.png

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

How-You-Can-Help-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Contact-Us-Icon.png

Upcoming-Events-Icon.png

There are no events at this time. Check back for future events.

Community-Partners-Icon.png

Love.jpg

PrisonFellowship.jpg

GoodWill.jpg

BigBrothers.jpg

LRSD.jpg

VOV-Wanted-Icon.png

Trending Stories