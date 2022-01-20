Victory Over Violence: Surviving childhood domestic violence

Victory Over Violence

Domestic violence comes in many forms. People often believe it’s just physical abuse to an intimate partner, but experts with the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence say it could also be verbal abuse and it can impact the entire family.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence digital series, Ashlei King is continuing the conversation about surviving domestic violence.

Brandy Daily will joins her to talk about how she survived childhood domestic violence and the work she now does with the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

