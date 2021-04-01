HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

VICTORY OVER VIOLENCE: Tackling the topic of domestic violence

Victory Over Violence
Posted: / Updated:

Some say there is a pandemic within a pandemic as domestic violence cases increased in 2020 due to COVID-19 shelter in place orders.

According to Women & Children First, intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime. As FOX16 News and KARK 4 News continue to declare Victory Over Violence, Good Day Anchor Ashlei King and Victory Over Violence co-founder Robert Holt will tackle the difficult topic of domestic violence.

Women & Children First Executive Director Angela McGraw will join the conversation to talk about how the pandemic has impacted domestic violence, warning signs you or someone you know may be in a dangerous relationship and how to safely leave a scary situation.

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions. Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

