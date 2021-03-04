HOW TO GET INVOLVED: CLICK HERE

Victory Over Violence: Talking teen violence

Victory Over Violence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In light of the deadly school shooting in Pine Bluff, FOX16 and KARK are continuing to search for solutions through the Victory Over Violence campaign.

Robert Holt, the founder of L.O.V.E., or Let Our Violence End, joined FOX16 Anchor Ashlei King to discuss how we can declare victory over teen violence.

MaKenna Thomas, who is a Violence Intervention Plan (VIP) VISTA worker through AmeriCorps at the SHARE Foundation, also joined the discussion. The SHARE Foundation is a non-profit that’s vision is building a healthier community.

See their conversation in the video player above and stay tuned for more conversations as we work to find Victory Over Violence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Difference Makers

More Difference Makers Award

Mentor Match

More Mentor
More Don't Miss

Mission-Statement-Icon.png

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

How-You-Can-Help-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Become-A-Mentor-Icon.png

Contact-Us-Icon.png

Upcoming-Events-Icon.png

There are no events at this time. Check back for future events.

Community-Partners-Icon.png

Love.jpg

PrisonFellowship.jpg

GoodWill.jpg

BigBrothers.jpg

LRSD.jpg

VOV-Wanted-Icon.png

Trending Stories