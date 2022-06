In the past week, there have been at least six shootings in Little Rock and North Little Rock. One of those shootings claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl. Two victims in North Little Rock received life-threatening injuries.

On this week’s Victory Over Violence digital series former gang member and now community activist Leifel Jackson will join Ashlei King and Robert Holt. Jackson will talk about what it takes to reduce the violence and how we can all get involved.