VOV co-founder spreads message of love through yard signs

Victory Over Violence
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One of the founding members of FOX16’s and KARK’s Victory Over Violence campaign took action on Wednesday morning.

Robert Holt recently had 200 yard signs made that say “love each other.” He said after watching the protests in Arkansas, he felt the need to continue to spread the message of Victory Over Violence and love.

He passed out the yard signs to five Little Rock Churches. Those leaders will then pass them out to their congregations to place in yards across Central Arkansas.

Holt is the founder of the non-profit organization called L.O.V.E., or Let Our Violence End.

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

