Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Paron
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2nd straight year
Top Stories
North Little Rock woman goes viral doing hair in parade and boosts her business
Silver alert activated in Lake City
Ohio School bus driver says she was punched by irate parent
Van Buren teen signs e-sports scholarship to local college
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Djokovic tops Thiem for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam
Top Stories
Brignone wins super-G in overall leader Shiffrin’s absence
Oilers top Flames 8-3; goalies Mike Smith, Cam Talbot fight
The Latest: Thiem: Australian Open was a great distraction
Joiner hurries, hits late 3, Tulsa tops No. 23 Wichita St
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Vote