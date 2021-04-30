Biden hit by GOP, Amnesty International on immigration

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Biden administration said it has successfully reduced the number of kids in CBP custody by 80% since last month. But despite progress in some areas, Amnesty International USA said it’s troubled by some of Biden’s immigration policies.

Executive Director Paul O’Brien said the president isn’t doing enough to roll back Trump administration policies, like how many refugees the country allows.

“There’ve been some positive signs in some areas,but we’re also very troubled on a number of fronts,” O’Brien said. “All those numbers are lower than the United States used to welcome.”

Amnesty International is also unhappy about the continued use of for-profit immigration detention centers and of a Trump-era rule to deny asylum due to the pandemic.

“Biden administration is still using it. So they do not get a thumbs up from us,” O’Brien said.

The organization launched a petition on Biden’s 100th day in office that Americans can sign to show the administration they want the country to be more welcoming. Biden also faces pressure to deal with the millions of undocumented immigrants already in the US.

Biden is urging Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

“Let’s end our exhaustive war over immigration,” Biden said during his address to the nation Wednesday night. “If you believe we need to secure the border, pass it because it has a lot of money for high tech border security.”

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn said an immigration deal will be difficult due to the situation at the border.

“Until this crisis is addressed, it’s not easy for us, in fact I think it’s impossible for us to find common ground,” Cornyn said.