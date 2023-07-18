WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) say it’s time for the House to censure Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

“The time has come for Congress to speak with a single voice,” Torres said.

They say his misleading comments about his past deserve an official reprimand from Congress.

“It is sad that George Santos continues to walk the halls of this hallowed institution, given that he is only here based on lies and deceit,” Goldman said.

“The breath and depth of his deception is so staggering that it cries out for Congressional punishment,” Torres said.

Torres says they are taking action because the House Ethics committee investigation isn’t moving fast enough.

“60 days have passed and yet there continues to be no accountability when it comes to George Santos,” Torres said.

Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) thinks Republican leadership is stalling.

“It is clear that Kevin McCarthy wants George Santos to be here because he’s doing everything he can to keep him here, even as Santos has been indicted for fraud and for money laundering,” Magaziner said.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) confirmed his support in a statement, “I was the first to call for his resignation. I’ve said on the floor that he is a stain to our institution and I’d vote to censure.”

But Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) believes the push is premature.

“I think the proper investigations need to play out and we shouldn’t be rushing it,” Malliotakis said.

In a statement, Santos said “Democrats on the other side of the aisle have completely lost focus on the work they should be doing. My record proves that my office is hard at work, serving constituents and crafting keen legislation.”

Torres says he plans to force a vote before the August recess.