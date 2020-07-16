House Democrats press Senate to take on Heroes Act

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats are pushing the Senate to take up the Heroes Act after it was passed two months ago.

“Instead of working with House Democrats on this legislation, Senate Leader [Mitch] McConnell dismissed the bill,” Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott said.

Scott says Americans need the bill to provide funding to families and schools.

“Rather than downplaying the risk of reopening the schools, we should be doing everything we can to make sure that they can reopen safely,” Scott said.

But Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller says Democrats packed the bill with too many unnecessary items.

“The issues that need to be addressed is narrowly focused legislation that helps our businesses, our local governments and our state governments defeat coronavirus,” Keller said.

Keller says Democrats need to come to the table and work out a stimulus bill the Senate and the House can agree on.

“Are there things in there that we could have a discussion on? Absolutely. But they’re not talking about that. They’re talking about all or nothing. It has to be their way or they take their ball and go home,” Keller said.

Scott says since the Trump administration wants to open schools back up, Republicans should cooperate and approve this bill.

“This administration’s solution is to try to water down the guidelines. Our solution, the Heroes Act, gives schools the tools they need, to protect students and staff,” Scott said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s willing to delay or cancel the House’s august recess to get another relief bill passed.