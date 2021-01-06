Members of Arkansas delegation denounce violence at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA/KARK/KLRT) — Supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday as Congress met to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, breaching the building and shutting down the constitutional process.

These actions also sent senators and members of Congress scrambling for safety and speaking out over the violence.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Wednesday said the violence at the U.S. Capitol “needs to be met with the full force of the law.”

“This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe,” Cotton tweeted.

Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws.



This needs to end now. https://t.co/zyrFUFYZm1 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 6, 2021

Senior Senator John Boozman was also quick to speak out about the protests that took over both chambers.

The violence and destruction taking place at the Capitol are unacceptable and must cease. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) January 6, 2021

Late Wednesday afternoon, Representative French Hill tweeted out that he was safe from the situation, which he described as “disgraceful.”

My family and I are safe.



I condemn this violent protest.



We are a nation of law and order, and it is disgraceful that the safety and security of our nation's capital and our governmental leaders are at risk. — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representatives Steve Womack, Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman also condemned the violence.

Every American has the right to peacefully protest, but the violence we are witnessing on U.S. Capitol grounds is unacceptable. Attacking property and the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice must stop. I strongly condemn these acts. Our nation is better than this. — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) January 6, 2021

The actions by those who are lawlessly and forcefully entering the Capitol are disgraceful and reprehensible. I condemn those whose actions are endangering the Capitol Hill Police, other LEO personnel, Members, staff, and employees of the Capitol. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) January 6, 2021

Americans will always disagree on politics, but violently storming our nation’s Capitol is absolutely unacceptable. People are getting hurt. Enough. — Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) January 6, 2021

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who saw a peaceful protest outside the state capitol earlier Wednesday, called the protest “reprehensible.”

To see protesters in our nation’s Capitol invading the Halls of Congress & disrupting the peaceful transfer of power is reprehensible. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 6, 2021

LATEST POSTS: