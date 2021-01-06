Members of Arkansas delegation denounce violence at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA/KARK/KLRT) — Supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday as Congress met to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, breaching the building and shutting down the constitutional process.
These actions also sent senators and members of Congress scrambling for safety and speaking out over the violence.
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Wednesday said the violence at the U.S. Capitol “needs to be met with the full force of the law.”
“This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe,” Cotton tweeted.
Senior Senator John Boozman was also quick to speak out about the protests that took over both chambers.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Representative French Hill tweeted out that he was safe from the situation, which he described as “disgraceful.”
U.S. Representatives Steve Womack, Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman also condemned the violence.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who saw a peaceful protest outside the state capitol earlier Wednesday, called the protest “reprehensible.”
