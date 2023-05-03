WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced a new effort Wednesday to find ways for the U.S. to stay ahead of China.

“We’re in a large very important, very crucial competition with the Chinese government,” Schumer said.

Schumer is asking lawmakers from both parties to work together a find ways to limit the flow of advanced technology to the Chinese government while increasing investments here at home.

“The Xi regime is working every day to catch up and surpass the United States,” Schumer said.

Democrats say they want to build on the momentum generated by last year’s Chips and Science Act.

“China is a pacing threat and we have to pick up our pace,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said.

Reed said meeting these goals will require international cooperation.

“Showing the Chinese that they would be up against the world if they tried anything,” Reed said.

Schumer said it’s important for Congress to take action as quickly as possible.

Schumer, asked if he expected to have a larger China bill before the end of Congress, said it would be “within the next several months if we can do it. It’s a big undertaking, but that’s what we hope to do.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said the U.S. really needs to stop its reliance on solar panels and EV batteries coming out of China.

“If you really want to do something about China’s competitiveness, put tariffs on them so we can have a fair and level playing field,” Hawley said.

But Hawley said right now, he doesn’t expect this plan to do that.