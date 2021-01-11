Trump begins final week in White House with fate of his presidency uncertain

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The fate of Donald Trump’s presidency is in the hands of Congress as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle call for him to resign, be removed or be impeached. But despite that pressure from both parties, the president is not showing any signs of stepping down as he begins his final week in the White House.

“He is a traitor,” Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) said of the president Monday.

Congresswoman Castor, who represents the Tampa Bay area, is one of the lawmakers joining the calls for the president’s removal after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Charlie Crist, another Democrat from Tampa Bay, has also called for Trump to removed.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey on Sunday became the second Republican to ask President Trump to step down. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the first.

“I think at this point – with just a few days left – it’s the best path forward,” Toomey said on CNN’s State of the Union.

There are no signs that President Trump plans to resign. He’s scheduled to leave the White House Tuesday for a trip to Texas to highlight his administration’s work at the border.

“I appreciate the president taking his time in the last week of his presidency to take the time to recognize this historic achievement,” Customs and Border Protection’s Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said Monday.

Morgan said the president will be celebrating the construction of 450 miles of the border wall. Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer asked Morgan if the visit is a distraction from the other things happening in D.C. at the moment.

“I can tell you, from my perspective, it’s not a distraction,” Morgan said.

While the president is in Texas, the House of Representatives is set to move forward with an Article of Impeachment. They could impeach the president as early as Wednesday.

Castor said the Senate should vote to convict the president before the end of his term.

“I don’t care if it’s the hour before Joe Biden takes the oath of office,” she said.

More pro-Trump protests are already planned in the days leading up to the inauguration.