WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House on Tuesday afternoon to make a last-ditch plea for additional aid for his country. President Joe Biden and Zelensky held a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office where the two leaders emphasized Ukraine’s urgent need for funding.

“Congress needs to pass the supplemental funding to Ukraine before they break for the holiday recess, before they give Putin the greatest Christmas gift they could possible give him,” President Biden said.

President Biden announced he signed a $200 million drawdown through the Department of Defense for Ukraine during the bilateral meeting.

President Biden is asking Congress to approve $61 billion in additional funding for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers are pushing for stricter border policies in exchange for sending more aid to Ukraine.

On Tuesday morning, Zelensky met with lawmakers in both the House and Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called his meeting with Zelensky “powerful.”

“It was a very powerful, enlightening and positive meeting,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he stands with Zelensky and “against Putin’s brutal invasion,” but said he still needs more clarity from the White House.

“We need a clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win and thus far, their responses have been insufficient,” Johnson said after meeting with Zelensky.

President Biden and Zelensky are expected to hold a press conference following their meeting.