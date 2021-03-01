Severe Weather Awareness Week: March 1-6, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management has declared March 1-6, 2021 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Arkansas.

For each of the next six days, the Arkansas Storm Team will be covering important severe weather topics and safety for each one here on our website to prepare you for any severe weather that may come in the future.

Now is the time to take severe weather seriously, especially as we head into the springtime months in which severe weather typically occurs a bit more frequently across the state of Arkansas.

After this week, you should be well informed about different types of severe weather and know what to do in each scenario.

Here is a list of the topics we will discuss and the days they will be released on:

Flooding – Monday

Lightning – Tuesday

Tornadoes – Wednesday

Severe Thunderstorms – Thursday

Watches and Warnings – Friday

Storm Reports – Saturday

Be sure to check back later today for all you need to know about flooding!