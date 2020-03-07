Severe Weather Awareness Week: Social Media Communication

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – March 1-7, 2020 has been declared Severe Weather Awareness Week by the National Weather Service (NWS) and Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM). Today’s topic of discussion is about social media communication. This will be the last topic for severe weather awareness week.

We are in a day and age where anyone can post weather information on social media regardless if they have a background in meteorology or not. Some do it for the sake of trying to get information out to help the public. Others do it simply as clickbait for likes and shares.

This type of situation can create a tidal wave of data overload for those who are trying to find accurate information in a life-threatening situation.

That is why it is so important to follow those who have a degree in meteorology, have the experience, are reliable, and accurate. If you are wondering who to follow from that criteria, the Arkansas Storm Team fits all four.

Every team member has a degree in meteorology, years of experience covering weather, and are reliable and accurate.

To get storm warning updates on your phone as they happen, you can download the KARK app or follow @FOX16NEWS on Twitter. Warnings are immediately distributed as they come in from the National Weather Service.

Warnings are also immediately posted to Facebook. However, they might not show up on your Facebook newsfeed in a timely fashion. To ensure you’re seeing the latest warnings, you’ll want to monitor the FOX 16 Facebook page.

Warnings are also posted in a red bar at the top of KARK.com.

To ensure you’re getting additional information and insight, follow our Arkansas Storm Team meteorologists on Twitter and Facebook:

