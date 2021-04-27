7 years ago: EF4 tornado hit central Arkansas, killing 16 and injuring 200

A 2014 tornado tore through Mayflower, Vilonia and other communities in Pulaski, Faulkner and White counties, killing 16 and injuring 200.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this day 7 years ago, 16 people were killed and 200 were injured after a violent tornado devastated communities in central Arkansas such as Vilonia and Mayflower.

On April 27, 2014, an EF4 tornado tore 41.1 miles through Pulaski, Faulkner and White counties.

A violent tornado moved across central AR on this day in 2014, injuring 200 and killing 16. This was the 2nd time in 3 yrs where Vilonia was struck by a killer tornado. After lifting north of El Paso, this supercell spawned 3 more, weaker tornadoes to the northeast. #arwx pic.twitter.com/JJwwh91OXl — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) April 27, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, the supercell spawned three additional weaker tornadoes to the northeast after lifting north of El Paso.

Meteorologists say this was the “deadliest single tornado in Arkansas” since the tornado that hit Jonesboro on May 15, 1968.

This was the second time in 3 years where Vilonia was hit by a deadly tornado.