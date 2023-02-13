OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase tonight with temperatures cooling to the 50s by 8pm and upper 40s overnight. Southeasterly wind at 5-10mph tonight will increase come morning.

TUESDAY: Widespread rain moves in Tuesday. It will be a soggy Valentine’s Day with showers and few general thunderstorms. Much of the rain will fall through the morning and midday hours before tapering off by evening. Any dinner plans should be rain-free, but you’ll need the umbrella through the daytime hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with windy conditions out of the south at 20-30mph. Gusts could range higher than that. Wind Advisory in effect 6am until midnight. Some tree limbs could come down and high-profile vehicles could be impacted by windy conditions on interstates.



WHAT’S NEXT: Wednesday we catch a break from the rain before storms roll back in Wednesday night into early Thursday. A few storms could be strong to severe Wednesday night through very early Thursday morning. Wind and hail are the primary threats as of now. Thursday will be blustery with sunshine & colder weather Friday and Saturday.