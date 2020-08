LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An additional round of showers and possibly some thunderstorms moves into Arkansas by early Wednesday morning.

The severe threat is low, although some storms may produce frequent lightning, heavy downpours and some strong wind gusts.

Heavy Rainfall is most likely for parts of Southwest Arkansas, where 1 to locally over 3 inches of rain is possible.

Rain will diminish later in the morning Wednesday, with a few isolated showers possible for the afternoon. .